South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Mt. Oliver Redd-Up is Saturday, April 2

 
March 29, 2022



In 2022, Mt. Oliver Redd-Up Days will take place on the first Saturday of even-numbered months between 9 a.m. and noon. The first Redd-Up is on Saturday, April 2.

Volunteers may pick up trash bags and gloves the Friday before the clean up at the Borough Building, 150 Brownsville Road, between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. or on the day of the event.

Those volunteering are encouraged to work at their own pace and drop their bags of collected trash at an intersection to be picked up.

To register and select a street for redding-up, go to https://bit.ly/MTOReddUp. The Redd-Ups are sponsored by: The Hilltop Economic Development Corp., State Rep. Jessica Benham and Mt. Oliver Borough.

 

