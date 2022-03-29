Final arrangements are in place for April 5 Special Election

Everything is in place for the April 5 Special Election in the 19th and 24th Legislative Districts.

All 176 precincts in the 19th and 24th Legislative Districts will be open on Tuesday, April 5. Hours are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Each household in the district will be receiving a mailing containing detail on their polling place. A full list of locations is also available on the Special Election webpage at www.alleghenycounty.us/elections/special-election-information.aspx

The Elections Division encourages voters to verify their registration and polling place prior to going to vote. Voter can check their voter registration status here: https://www.votespa.com/Register-to-Vote/Pages/Check-Your-Voter-Registration-Status.aspx. The state’s polling place locator is available at https://www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/pages/pollingplaceinfo.aspx. The state’s site is set up to use a voter’s mailing address, not their municipality.

Lastly, voters can view a sample ballot in advance of going to the polls by visiting on the Special Election webpage at www.alleghenycounty.us/elections/special-election-information.aspx

The Elections Division will begin the pre-canvassing of mail-in and absentee ballots at 7 a.m. on Election Day at its warehouse on the North Side. By state law, tabulation and reporting of results cannot occur until polls close at 8 p.m. Preliminary results from mail-in and absentee ballots are expected to be reported out shortly after polls close and will continue to be updated throughout the evening. Typically, election results from polling places begin reporting by 9 p.m. All results will be available on the county’s website at https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/PA/Allegheny/109361.