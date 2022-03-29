County receives $23M HUD grant to help fight homelessness

The U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) has awarded a $23 million Continuum of Care grant to the county’s Department of Human Services (DHS) to assist in its efforts to reduce homelessness. The amount reflects a more than $1 million increase over the previous award.

“HUD funding is critical to supporting our most vulnerable residents who find themselves in unstable housing situations,” said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. “We are grateful for this funding, which, combined with our rare designation as a Unified Funding Agency, allows us to better direct how the money is spent. That means helping more people find the housing that they need.”

The 43 projects that will be funded by the grant represent 20 different agencies that provide housing and vital services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness throughout Allegheny County. DHS will administer the grant funds to the agencies, provide fiscal and operational oversight and support, and help craft effective policies.

“Allegheny County has established a strong continuum of outreach, assessment and housing services to support people experiencing homelessness, and we are grateful to HUD for this grant,” said DHS Director Erin Dalton. “These funds allow us and our partners to help people move from homelessness to long term stable housing.”

Funding from the grant will provide permanent supportive housing, rapid rehousing, and assistance in other housing programs. A full list of projects is available at https://www.hudexchange.info/programs/coc/awards.