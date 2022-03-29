City accepting applications for the City Cuts free lawn-cutting program

The City of Pittsburgh's Department of Public Works (DPW) is accepting applications for the fourth year of its City Cuts lawn-cutting program.

This program is free for those who do not have the financial or social means to assist with lawn care. Individuals must also be a veteran, over the age of 62, or have a disability.

While the program was unable to operate in 2021, it is set to return this summer. City Cuts began in 2018 through legislation introduced by Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith and to date has assisted more than 2,000 Pittsburgh seniors and those with disabilities with lawn cutting services.

"I am grateful to Mayor Gainey and his administration for continuing this worthwhile program that has multiple benefits. In addition to helping senior citizens, veterans, and people with differing abilities, it beautifies the neighborhood, reduces unnecessary calls to 311 (which helps to minimize the backlog of complaints), and it helps local small landscaping businesses succeed," Councilwoman Kail-Smith said.

Applications are accepted on a first come, first served basis. This year, the city has the budget and capacity to serve 650 neighbors with twice monthly cuts from May through October. Applicants must own their own home and live within City of Pittsburgh boundaries.

There are four ways for residents to apply:

• Visit the City Cuts website, https://pittsburghpa.gov/citycuts/, and select 'Click to Apply Online'

• Visit one of 18 Carnegie Library branches to fill out an application and mail it directly to the city

• Visit one of 13 CitiPark's Healthy Active Living Centers to fill out an application and mail it to the city

• Call the 311 Response Line at 311 or 412-255-2621

"We are thrilled to have the program operating again this year and are looking forward to building on the success we've had in previous years serving our residents.," said Department of Public Works Acting Director Chris Hornstein.

Contractors interested in applying should go to the City's procurement website for full details about the application process. Visit https://pittsburghpa.gov/beacon and click on the Bid Opportunities tab and look for the project titled 'PQ List for 2022 City Cuts'.