South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Rep. Jessica Benham hosting a drive through senior fair

 
March 29, 2022



State Rep. Jessica Benham's office will host a "Drive Through Senior Fair" at the Brentwood Civic Center Parking Lot, located behind the Brentwood Library and Volunteer Fire Department, on Wednesday, April 6 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

There will be state resources on hand with information pertaining to seniors as well as dozens of vendors from local and national organizations. For more information, or assistance with any state-related matters, call her office at 412-881-4208

 

