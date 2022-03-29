Carrick Community Council planning for spring

Donna McManus, president of the Carrick Community Council (CCC), opened the March general meeting of the group by introducing State Rep. Jessica Benham.

Rep. Benham opened her presentation saying she was hosting a senior fair on Wednesday, April 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Brentwood Civic Center parking lot. Seniors may drive through or park and visit the available vendors.

She continued that it was "Budget Season" in Harrisburg and she has been attending various budget hearings. Negotiations will continue until June on the state budget.

One of her priorities for budget moving forward is to bring state investment to Brownsville Road.

"If you've seen what is happening in Mt. Oliver Borough, for example, with some of those façade renovations to the buildings and the streetscape improvements, that's all been state funded," she said. "And I would really like to continue that between Brentwood and Mt. Oliver."

Rep. Benham said it would require cooperation between the state and the city, but that she has been having conversations with the Councilman Anthony Coghill. She said it would increase the walkability and make things nicer along Brownsville Road.

A few of the things she mentioned she would like to see added would be curb bump-outs to lessen street crossing distances and more visible crosswalks. She said it would take millions of dollars and would probably have to be done in phases.

She added if people had suggestions on what should be included in the state budget to let her know by calling her office or sending an email.

A member of the audience asked what can be done about people putting out their trash early, sometimes almost a week ahead of time.

Rep. Benham said that was more of a problem for Councilman Coghill's office. She also suggested they could have the community council write a letter to the property owner explaining they could be fined for tenants putting their trash out early. The state representative added the South Watch group of South Side Community Council has had great success with the strategy.

Ms. McManus said with coming out of COVID, the council is looking at more events. They already hosted a successful Light Up Night and are planning an Easter Egg Hunt for Carrick kids on April 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. in Phillips Park.

The CCC has prepared 1,500 Easter Eggs with a variety of prizes inside. The Hunt will be for ages 2 to 8 years old. Children will be divided into age groups to allow all to have an opportunity to gather the eggs.

The CCC will hold an Earth Day Clean Up on April 23. Volunteers will meet at the pavilion on Brownsville Road by 10 a.m. and will be directed to a particular area along Brownsville Road to clean up. A party will take place at the pavilion at noon, after the clean up.

Ms. McManus said they chose Brownsville Road for this year's clean up to make a good impression on the people that will be coming for a Pittsburgh Promise walk. The walk is being planned for May 21 at a route to be determined.

Jack Webber made a brief presentation on the possibility of his editing an image history book about Carrick similar to what other communities have done. He has been in touch with the publishers of the series and would need approximately 200 photographs with accompanying information.

"The books are a show and tell. You show the photos and you tell about it," he said.

Mr. Webber said the publisher told him to start in the cemeteries. "You start where you end"

He said sources good of information are local newspapers, historical societies and the libraries. Those whose photos and information are included in the book would be acknowledged.

Mr. Webber said the publisher would like a commitment of printing at least 100 books at a cost of $2,500. He said he felt they could raise much more than that amount once people learned of the positive benefits of having the book printed.

Those who think they have photos Mr. Webber would be interested in including in the book are asked to email him at jfwnamesman@aol.com with a description before sending the photo.