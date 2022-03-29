Native South Sider will release her debut novel at South Side Library

South Side native Kathy Kasunich is releasing her eagerly anticipated novel, Always Remembering.

The publication of Ms. Kasunich's fictional romance set in South Side during WWII will be marked with a launch event on Saturday, April 9, 2-4 p.m. at Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh South Side Branch.

Ms. Kasunich spins a captivating and compelling story set during WWII that delves into the emotions and unseen consequences caused by conflict. Always Remembering, described as "Capra-esque," is "both inspiring and poignant as it portrays the resilience of the human spirit and the power of sentimental memories."

"Helen has only one dream in her life: to marry Mike. What happens when World War II erupts, and the new lovers are forced to separate and endure a new normal of uncertainty, loneliness, heartache, and misunderstandings? How do they contend with Helen's domineering mother who forces her to accept an engagement ring from another man and cancels wedding plans? How can they deal with meddling relatives who question Mike's intentions? What is the antidote for all the poisons infiltrating their world? Nostalgic memories and unceasing correspondence. They must learn to adapt and remember the person who stole their heart."

The historical romantic fiction novel is an engrossing read that seems to have been snatched from the pages of history books. Always Remembering takes the reader on a sentimental journey back in time, immersing them in the emotions and events of two ordinary individuals during an extraordinary time that would forever and profoundly impact and touch their lives.

Ms. Kasunich's debut novel, Always Remembering, will be released on Amazon and Barnes and Noble on April 9.

A native of the South Side of Pittsburgh, Kathy Kasunich now resides in Williamsburg, Virginia.