Project Prom gown giveaway begins March 26

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services (DHS) will hold its annual Project Prom giveaway of prom attire for eligible high school students beginning Saturday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Project Prom Shop, 10 Duff Road, Penn Hills.

The gown giveaway continues Monday, March 28, from 3 to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 31, from 3 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In an effort to limit the number of people in the shop due to pandemic concerns, guests are asked to register in advance for an available timeslot.

To be part of Project Prom, high school students must live in Allegheny County and qualify for a free or reduced school lunch. A student is also eligible if a household member is on active military duty or a veteran.

There will be an assortment of free, currently styled dresses of all sizes and colors available. Teens will be able to select from brand-new and gently used gowns. Dresses have been made available thanks to donations from residents, local dress shop One Enchanted Evening in Zelienople, online store Sydney’s Closet, and the 2021 Netflix movie, Sweet Girl.

There will also be a selection of shoes and accessories to accompany the dresses. Volunteers will be on hand to assist with the shopping experience.

For more information about Project Prom or to register for a timeslot, visit: http://www.AlleghenyCounty.US/ProjectProm.