Love Carrick releases dates for free community dinners

Love Carrick and Veterans’ dinner will be held throughout 2022 at Concord Presbyterian Church, 1907 Brownsville Road.

The free Love Carrick dinners will be held on Tuesdays: March 8, April 12, May 10, June 14, July 12, August 9, September 13, October 11, November 8 and December 13.

The free Veterans’ Dinners will be on Wednesdays: March 16, April 20, May 18, June 15, July 20, August 17, September 21, October 19, November 16, and December 21.

There is no charge for any of the dinners. RSVP to Peg at 412-628-1566.