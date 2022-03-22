ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Side Community Council March general meeting will be next Tuesday

 
March 22, 2022



The South Side Community Council will hold its March General Meeting on Tuesday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. The planned agenda will include:

• Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt, Police Chief Scott Schubert, Assistant Chief of Operations Linda Barone and Zone 3 Commander John Fisher

• Stormwater Program Update - Mike Clark

• City Council Update - Bruce Kraus

• State Update - State Representative Jessica Benham

• SSCC Updates - Barbara Rudiak

Those interested in attending, should email info@southsidecommunitycouncil@gmail.com. When the meeting link has been created, it will be emailed to those wanting to attend.

 

