South Side Community Council March general meeting will be next Tuesday

The South Side Community Council will hold its March General Meeting on Tuesday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. The planned agenda will include:

• Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt, Police Chief Scott Schubert, Assistant Chief of Operations Linda Barone and Zone 3 Commander John Fisher

• Stormwater Program Update - Mike Clark

• City Council Update - Bruce Kraus

• State Update - State Representative Jessica Benham

• SSCC Updates - Barbara Rudiak

Those interested in attending, should email info@southsidecommunitycouncil@gmail.com. When the meeting link has been created, it will be emailed to those wanting to attend.