History Center to host Vintage Pittsburgh Retro Fair on April 2

The Senator John Heinz History Center will host its eighth annual Vintage Pittsburgh retro fair in partnership with The Neighborhood Flea on Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event returns to the Smithsonian’s home in Pittsburgh for the first time since 2019.

Dozens of local makers and vendors will be at the museum to sell one-of-a-kind clothing, accessories, home décor, vinyl records, and more for shoppers during the annual event.

Visitors can shop and then take a step back in time while exploring the History Center’s six floors of dynamic exhibitions, including Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Heinz, and the recently expanded Pittsburgh: A Tradition of Innovation.

Vintage Pittsburgh will also feature family-friendly activity stations along with food and beverage vendors.

The event on Saturday, April 2, is free for History Center members and included with regular admission for non-members: $18 for adults, $15 for senior citizens (age 62+), $9 for students and children (age 6-17), and free for kids age 5 and under.

For more information, visit www.heinzhistorycenter.org.