History Center to host Vintage Pittsburgh Retro Fair on April 2
March 22, 2022
The Senator John Heinz History Center will host its eighth annual Vintage Pittsburgh retro fair in partnership with The Neighborhood Flea on Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event returns to the Smithsonian’s home in Pittsburgh for the first time since 2019.
Dozens of local makers and vendors will be at the museum to sell one-of-a-kind clothing, accessories, home décor, vinyl records, and more for shoppers during the annual event.
Visitors can shop and then take a step back in time while exploring the History Center’s six floors of dynamic exhibitions, including Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Heinz, and the recently expanded Pittsburgh: A Tradition of Innovation.
Vintage Pittsburgh will also feature family-friendly activity stations along with food and beverage vendors.
The event on Saturday, April 2, is free for History Center members and included with regular admission for non-members: $18 for adults, $15 for senior citizens (age 62+), $9 for students and children (age 6-17), and free for kids age 5 and under.
For more information, visit www.heinzhistorycenter.org.
Reader Comments(0)