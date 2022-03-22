Harmony Singers seeking new members

Come to Brightwood Church, 5044 West Library Road in Bethel Park and sing with the Harmony Singers of Pittsburgh, a little bit of Broadway in Bethel Park.

New members are welcome to join the Harmony Singers. All voices are needed. Performance experience and the ability to read music are preferred but not required.

The Harmony Singers have been entertaining the community for more than 50 years. They perform a wide variety of music including Broadway, rock 'n' roll, patriotic and pop tunes. The group is available to perform for civic, social, church and business organizations.

For more information about the group or to reserve them for an event visit call 412-279-2323 or visit http://www.harmonysingers.org.