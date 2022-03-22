City Theatre announces details of 2022-23 season of new works

City Theatre Company has announced the details of the theatre's 48th season of bold, new works, beginning in September 2022. City Theatre's second season post-pandemic shutdown will feature five plays with first-time and returning artists, plus special events.

"The 2022-23 season marks the first time the three of us have officially announced a line up as Co-Artistic Directors," shared co-artistic directors Clare Drobot, Marc Masterson, and Monteze Freeland. "In crafting City Theatre's journey for the next year, we investigated, in collaboration with our colleagues, the stories Pittsburgh was eager for and the voices often missing from both local and national conversations.

"These plays represent our collective vision for a vibrant year of theatre that welcomes back Lynn Nottage and Anna Ziegler's words to our stages and introduces Pittsburgh audiences to Karen Zacarias and Kareem Fahmy. Each of these plays delve into different aspects of intergenerational relationships and community and that spirit will inform the ways in which we produce and live out our company's values on stage and off."

City Theatre will launch its 2022-2023 subscription season by welcoming back two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage (Intimate Apparel, City Theatre 2007) with her new play Clyde's. Following Clyde's successful run on Broadway, critics praised Nottage's "genius for bringing politically charged themes to life by embodying them in ordinary characters living ordinary lives." (The Wall Street Journal).

To close out the calendar year, Anna Ziegler (The Last Match, City Theatre 2016) returns to City Theatre with The Wanderers. This mysterious new drama, exploring the complications of love and what it really means to be happy, was the recipient of the 2018 San Diego Critic's Circle Award for Outstanding New Play and has been called a "perfect piece of theater...it's magnificent" (DC Theatre Scene).

Kicking off after the 2023 new year will be Heidi Schreck's "endearingly funny and deeply affecting" (The Washington Post) play What the Constitution Means to Me, which played an extended sold-out run on Broadway in 2019 and has just completed a critically-acclaimed national tour. City Theatre has received some of the first rights issued to self-produce the play.

The 48th season continues with the flower-filled Native Gardens by Karen Zacarías, just in time to welcome the spring of 2023. Focusing on a neighborly property line disagreement that turns into an all-out border dispute, Karen Zacarías delivers a "skillful comedy...bright, witty, and clever" (Cincinnatti.com).

City Theatre completes its season with Kareem Fahmy's American Fast, a new play about college basketball superstar Khady that questions family, faith, and what it means to win at all costs.

"On the two-year anniversary of Covid's shutdown of the theater industry, we are excited to announce this new season, our 48th overall," said Managing Director James McNeel. "I am proud of our local and national cultural colleagues, staff, and artists for their tireless efforts to overcome the many pandemic hurdles thrown our way during this long recovery.

"And now, with geo-political tremors bringing even new layers of disruption and uncertainty to our world, we remain committed to the belief that art can be a critical balm that heals, as well as an opportunity to rediscover and rebuild community. We look forward to sharing this outstanding and very 'City Theatre-like' season-filled with joy, heart, and thoughtfulness-with Pittsburgh audiences, new and old."

Kicking off City Theatre's new season will be the return of the hottest block party of the year. On September 10, the South Side will again host its signature fundraiser The BASH, which saw 479 attendees in 2019. The street will be filled with a food truck tour of Pittsburgh classics, live performances, sidewalk games, craft cocktails, and more.

One "City Event" performance run is ready to be announced as, midway through the season, Kimberly Richards returns as the unforgettable 'Sister' in 'Til Death Do Us Part: Late Nite Catechism 3 by Maripat Donovan. Since 2005, Ms. Richards has raised nearly $370,000 for Catholic motherhouses through the Late Nite Catechism series.

This installment, taking place during the Valentine's Day season, will include a zany version of the Newlywed Game full of jokes, audience participation, and counseling that will have you laughing until your sides – and your wallet – split open.