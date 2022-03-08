PRC offering webinars in backyard composting

The Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) will conduct two online environmental education webinars in March to teach residents the importance and process of backyard composting.

Individuals living in Pittsburgh and surrounding areas can learn online and then make arrangements to pick up their compost bins at PRC’s western office.

“You can compost for a greener, healthier world, and it’s easier than you think,” according to PRC Education Program Coordinator Nancy Martin. During a one-hour online session, individuals learn the benefits of backyard composting, including the overall process, methods for setting up a compost pile, proper maintenance and ways to use finished compost.

Registration is currently open for Backyard Composting webinars taking place online on Thursday, March 10, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. and Tuesday, March 29, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

To register for a PRC webinar, visit www.prc.org/programs/webinars or e-mail nancym@prc.org.

The course fee of $70 includes instruction plus a FreeGarden EARTH compost bin, which features an 82-gallon capacity ideal for both urban and suburban settings.