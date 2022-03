The South Side Chamber of Commerce presented the Phillips K-5 Student of the Month Award for February to second grader Lucile Nigro. Pictured are (from left): Second grade teacher, Jennifer Firestone; Julie Nigro, mother; Scarlett Nigro, sister; Lucile Nigro, award recipient; Award sponsor James McNeel, managing director, City Theatre; Principal Dana Boesenberg; Ron Nigro, grandfather; and, Debbie Nigro, grandmother.