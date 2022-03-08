Mayor appoints team to manage neighborhood and constituent services

Mayor Ed Gainey has appointed three key positions to manage neighborhood and constituent services.

Melvin "Brother Mel" Hubbard El has been appointed community advisor to the mayor. Rebekkah Ranallo has been appointed neighborhood services manager, and Chrisarah Johnson has been appointed community liaison. All three positions will focus on strengthening neighborhood partnerships and initiatives and responding to constituent concerns.

As community advisor to the mayor, Melvin "Brother Mel" Hubbard El will work to develop community outreach projects to support and advocate for a higher quality of life for all residents in the city. As neighborhood services manager, Rebekkah Ranallo will work with city departments and government agencies to ensure that residents receive city services in a timely, cost-efficient, and satisfactory manner. Chrisarah Johnson will support Ms. Ranallo in this role as community liaison.

Neighborhood Services will also attend community meetings and meet with citizens to keep them informed of city services and changes, provide community crisis intervention, and network with social service agencies, communities, businesses, and interfaith organizations to promote cooperation, creative initiatives, and involvement with the city.

Mr. Hubbard El is a graduate of Pittsburgh Public Schools who previously served as chief of staff for Mayor Gainey during his time in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. He has spent much of his life bettering the lives of families in the city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County. From serving as a mentor at Pittsburgh Westinghouse Academy to receiving numerous awards and accolades for community service, he holds more than 20 years of experience helping students, individuals, and families through outreach and strategic partnerships.

Ms. Ranallo holds more than ten years of experience in social impact and strategic communications. She previously served as director of external affairs of Maitri Medicinals where she created social impact partnerships with community organizations and elected officials and established a people-centered culture through creative workforce development partnerships and DE&I programming.

Chrisarah Johnson is a graduate of our Pittsburgh Public Schools, an artist-entrepreneur, known neighborhood advocate for the South Side communities, and previously served as a classroom assistant providing support to students with autism within the district.