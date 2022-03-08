ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Grass cutters needed for City Cuts senior lawn cutting program

 
March 8, 2022



The City of Pittsburgh is now accepting applications for its City Cuts lawn-cutting program.

City Cuts began in 2018 through legislation introduced by Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith, and has assisted more than 2,000 Pittsburgh seniors, veterans, and individuals living with disabilities with lawn cutting for the past two years.

Sign-up information for Pittsburgh residents older than 62 or with a disability seeking the complementary service will be announced in the coming months. Homeowners receiving the service will need to sign a liability waiver. 

"City Cuts improves the look of the community and helps people who need a helping hand," the councilwoman said.

Interested businesses will need to register with OpenGov (https://secure.procurenow.com/signup), the city's web-based procurement platform. 

Application submissions should include: Project approach and plan; Experience and capability; and, Statement of Interest 

Applicants are strongly encouraged to attend one of the 2022 City Cuts Pre-Application Meetings.

Virtual pre-application meetings are scheduled:

• March 10, 6 p.m. RSVP by Wednesday, March 9 at 5 p.m.

• March 14, 10 a.m. RSVP by Friday, March 11 at 5 p.m.

For full details about the application process and how to RSVP and receive join instructions for the pre-application meetings, visit https://pittsburghpa.gov/beacon and click on the Bid Opportunities tab for project titled "PQ List for 2022 City Cuts".

 

