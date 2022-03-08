Free picnic lunch before meeting candidates

A free picnic style lunch reception and Meet the Candidates meeting will take place on Saturday, March 26 at the Beulah Baptist Church, 201 Chalfont Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

Hosted by the Greater Beltzhoover Inter Agency Network, candidates for the PA 12th Congressional District and PA House of Representatives District 19, along with updates and announcements.

Candidates for the 12th Congressional District attending include: Bhavini Patel, Jerry Dickerson, Steve Irwin and Summer Lee.

Candidates for the District 19 House of Representatives’ seat attending include: Aerion Andrew Abney and Rev. Glenn Grayson. There will be two elections for the District 19 seat: An April 5 Special Election for the remainder of former Rep. Jake Wheatley’s term (8-9 months) and the Primary Election on May 17 for a two-year term, 2023-2024.

Also speaking will be Larry Anderson concerning the South Hills High School Alumni Association Sports Hall of Fame along with Erin Tobin and Ross Chapman from the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy.

A free picnic style lunch reception will be served at 2 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 3 p.m.