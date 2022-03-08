City Rental Registration Program to begin May 29

The City of Pittsburgh Department of Permits, Licenses, and Inspections (PLI) has announced the implementation plan for the city's Rental Registration Program. The program will allow city officials to inspect and ensure that rental properties meet the minimum standards for safe living conditions.

Rental registration fees are paid by property owners and inspections on rental units will occur at least once every five years. The program is set to begin on May 29, 2022 and current rental units will have until December 31, 2022 to register.

"Pittsburgh is a majority renter city, and that is why programs like these are essential," said Mayor Ed Gainey. "Rental Registration is the first step to ensuring that all of our residents have access to housing that is healthy and safe."

On January 18, 2022, the Department of Permits, Licenses, and Inspections updated the Rental Registration Rules and Regulations to provide clarity and add details related to the Lead Safety Ordinance. New fees include a $16 application fee, a $5.50 per parcel fee, and a $14 per unit fee to cover travel and inspection costs. Units that are not subject to inspection in a given year will only pay the application fee to remain on the annual Rental Registry until they are up for inspection again. Structures or portions of structures built prior to 1978 will also be subject to a lead dust wipe inspection and fee as required under the new Lead Safety Ordinance.

In the coming months, PLI will provide additional information about the Rental Registration Program application and inspection process. Trainings will be held for applicants to learn how to create an account in the OneStopPGH customer portal and how to submit a rental registration online in April 2022.