South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Borough of Mt. Oliver Notice of Intent to Adopt Ordinance 993

 
March 8, 2022



Borough of Mt. Oliver

Notice of Intent to Adopt Ordinance 993

The Council of Mt. Oliver Borough will consider the adoption of Ordinance 993 at their regular meeting on Monday, March 23, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the Borough Building, 150 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

Ordinance 993

Amending Chapter 183 of the Borough Code regulating and requiring licenses for the rental of residential units. Specifically, the amendment will create an annual registration program with inspections conducted once every three years, or as amended by resolution of Borough Council.

 

