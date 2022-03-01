ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter

Love Carrick free dinner is March 8

 
March 1, 2022



The Love Carrick Dinner on Tuesday, March 8 from 4-6 p.m. will be dine-in beginning at 4 p.m. or to-go after 5 p.m. at Concord Presbyterian Church, 1907 Brownsville Road.

RSVPs are requested, but not required, at andy.from.carrick@gmail.com, https://www.facebook.com/LoveCarrick15210 or 412-571-1433.

The dinner will include a Penne pasta with marinara sauce, salad, applesauce, roll and dessert. Beverages will be provided for in-house dining.

 

