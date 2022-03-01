ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free smoke alarm program for Mt. Oliver Borough residents

 
March 1, 2022



Mt. Oliver residents can receive free home fire safety information and smoke alarm installations from the American Red Cross in cooperation with the Mt. Oliver Fire Department.

The South the Alarm, Safe a Life program will take place in the borough on Saturday, March 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To schedule an appointment for smoke alarm installation, call 412-263-5278.

Additional volunteers are needed to help the fire company and Red Cross with installation. A continental breakfast and lunch will be provided for the volunteers.

Learn more about the program at SouthTheAlarm.org/GPA.

 

