Panel discussion concerns gun violence, gun safety

The League of Women Voters of Greater Pittsburgh (LWVPGH) will present a Gun Safety panel discussion on gun violence and gun safety in Pennsylvania on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Nancy Naragon, chair of gun safety, the League of Women Voters of Pittsburgh, will be joined by nationally recognized emergency psychiatry and crisis intervention medical director of UPMC’s resolve crisis services, Dr. Jack Rozel, and Hadley Haas from Moms Demand Action to discuss the current gun crisis including the mental health impacts, gun violence prevention legislation and safe storage programs.

This LWVPGH member event is open to the public. Register and submit questions for the panel at: Gun Safety Panel Registration at https://bit.ly/3I2dRQm

The Zoom link will be sent out on the day of the event.

The League of Women Voters is presenting this program as part of its mission to provide the public with information on major public policy issues. Go to the Greater Pittsburgh League’s webpage, www.lwvpgh.org, to learn more about the League and its civic education programs.