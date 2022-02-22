Free COVID-19 vaccine event

A free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will take place at the Mt. Oliver Fire Station, 120 Brownsville Road, on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

First, second and booster shots will be available. Those receiving their second and booster shots should bring their vaccine cards. Vaccines offered will include: Pfizer, for ages 5 and up; Moderna for ages 18 and up; and, Johnson & Johnson for ages 18 and up.

Register online at: tinyurl.com /MtOliverVax. Walk-ins are welcome. The first 150 people receiving a shot, kids included, will receive $25 from BCM Homewood.

Sponsors include: BCM Homewood, Highmark Wholecare, Allegheny Health Network, PCHS, Live Well Allegheny and PA Unites Against COVID, in cooperation with the Mt. Oliver Fire Department.