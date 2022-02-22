Ashes-To-Go in Allentown at Allen and E. Warrington

The South Hills Partnership of United Methodist Churches will be offering Ashes-To-Go on the morning of Ash Wednesday, March 2, from 7:30-9:00 a.m.

Ashes will be available at two locations: the corner of Allen St. and Warrington Ave. in the Allentown and the parking lot of Carnegie United Methodist Church on Washington Ave. in Carnegie. The Allentown location will be near the Caliguiri Apartments and Carnegie UMC is just off the Carnegie exit of the Parkway West. Allentown’s Ashes-To-Go is a joint effort between Hill Top United Methodist Church and Abiding Missions.

Ashes-To-Go is ideal for people who don’t have time for a full church service on Ash Wednesday but would like to observe the first day of Lent. Individuals or groups can stop on the way to work or while taking the kids to school. Drive up – or walk up – and clergy from the South Hills Partnership will administer ashes to anyone who wants them, say a brief prayer, and offer some Lenten remembrances to take with you.

Ash Wednesday marks the first day of the season of Lent, which is traditionally a time of reflecting on life, in preparation for observing Good Friday, the day of Jesus’ crucifixion, and Easter, the day of Jesus’ resurrection.

Receiving ashes on Ash Wednesday, which has roots in Roman Catholic and Orthodox traditions, has become popular in recent years among Protestants and non-churchgoers as well. People of all denominations – or no denomination – are welcome to receive ashes on March 2.