Local Zoning Board hearings for March 17

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment Board meetings will be hosted on Zoom and streamed on YouTube Live on the Pittsburgh City Planning YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/planpghvideo.

To join the Zoom webinar, use the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85171125255 or call 301-715-8592 with Webinar ID: 851 7112 5255. Those who are not planning to testify, should watch the YouTube Live stream to allow those testifying to be able to join the meeting.

Information about each agenda item is available on the Virtual Zoning Board of Adjustment page at https://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/virtual-zba.

To provide public comment:

Join the virtual meeting and use raise hand function to speak. Call into the meeting on a telephone and use raise hand function by pressing *9 to request to speak. Those who wish to provide testimony this way, should register in advance by emailing zoningboard@pittsburghpa.gov to ensure that they are provided time to speak.

Zone case 58/22 on Thursday, March 17 at 9:50 a.m. is the appeal of Daniel Maloney, applicant and owner, for 2415 Leticoe Street, in the 16th Ward (Zoning District H).

Applicant requests construction of new single-family dwelling.

Special Exception: 911.02: Use as single unit attached residential.

Zone case 38/22 on Thursday, March 17 at 10:10 a.m. is the appeal of David Roth, applicant, and Richard P. Schweikert and Sherrie D. Flick, owners, for 48 Holt Street, in the 16th Ward (Zoning District R1D-H).

Applicant requests use of 14’3”x29’ one-car parking pad as accessory to single-unit residence (50 Holt Street) on adjacent lot (one Zoning lot).

Variance: 925.06.G.1(b): Accessory parking stall in sideyard closer to neighboring property line than primary structure.