South Side Chamber Student of the Month

 
February 22, 2022

The South Side Chamber of Commerce January "Student of the Month Award" went to Ariana Rosario, Pittsburgh Phillips K-5 third grader, postponed due to weather and presented on February 18 for her school accomplishments. Pictured are (front center) Ariana Rosario; (from left back) Mark Bucklaw of Luttner Financial Group, award sponsor; Rebecca Kasavich, Copies at Carson; Nereida Polanco, mother; Marleny Rosario, sister; Manuel Rosario, father; third grade teacher Stacy El-Sabbagh; and, Principal Dana Boesenberg. (Ariana preferred everyone keep their face masks on for the photo.)

 

