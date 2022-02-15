South Side DAM meeting Thursday, Feb. 17

The South Side Community Council (SSCC) will host a Development Activities Meeting (DAM) on Thursday, Feb. 17, 6 p.m. to review three development projects.

The projects to be reviewed are: The Urban Tap Courtyard; 601, 603, 605 E. Carson Street; and, 1500 Bingham Street.

Due to COVID-19, in-person meeting restrictions, the meeting will be held via Zoom, under the guidance of Pittsburgh City Planning. The Zoom link will be posted on February 16 on the City Planning DAM website, https://pittsburghpa.gov/dev-activities-meeting, under Upcoming Development Activities Meetings. If you do not have access to a computer and/or internet access, contact SSCC at 412-467-6735 for assistance.

A Development Activities Meeting provides an opportunity for citizens, property owners, business owners and stakeholders to learn about the proposals affecting them and to resolve concerns at an early stage of the application process. Meetings must be held at least 30 days prior to the applicant presenting to the Planning Commission, the Zoning Board of Adjustment, Art Commission or Historic Review Commission.