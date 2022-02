Due to the increased COVID infection rate, the Love Carrick Veterans' Dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 16 will be To Go only from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

The dinner will consist of: Pork chops with stuffing and gravy, peas and carrots, peaches and dessert.

RSVP to Peg at 412-628-1566 for the dinner.

Dinner may be picked up at the Concord Presbyterian Church, 1907 Brownsville Road.