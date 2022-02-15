Columbia Gas customers may be eligible for crisis grants through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program

Columbia Gas is reminding its customers that in addition to cash grants, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) offers crisis grants to assist income-eligible households without heat or in danger of being without heat.

LIHEAP is a federally funded program administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS). It provides cash grants ranging from $500 to $1,500 to assist in paying winter heating bills. Crisis grants range from $25 to $1,200, with the maximum grant amount increasing $400 since last season.

Income-eligible customers may receive crisis funding:

· To restore gas service

· To help repair or replace a furnace or a gas line

· To prevent service termination

“LIHEAP is an important resource to keep our at-risk customers safe and warm during cold weather, and crisis grants can provide extra help when an emergency comes up,” said Deb Davis, Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania manager, Universal Services. “Crisis grants are especially helpful to households facing heating emergencies, and because it’s a one-time grant, customers don’t have to worry about repaying it.”

The income eligibility limit for the 2021-2022 program is 150 percent of the federal poverty income guidelines. This means that an individual with an annual income of up to $19,320 is eligible to apply. A family of four can earn an annual income of up to $39,750.

Households can apply for grants until May 6, 2022. Last season, more than 20,000 Columbia Gas customers received LIHEAP grants to help with their energy costs.

Customers are encouraged to apply online through the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Access to Social Service website (COMPASS) at http://www.compass.state.pa.us.

In addition to LIHEAP, Columbia Gas offers other assistance programs that offer flexible payment options, budget plans and income-eligible support. Customer also can find out what programs they may qualify for by using our eligibility calculator or calling 1-800-272-2714 to speak with a Columbia Gas representative.