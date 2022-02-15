Benham: More than $46K in funding to fire, emergency medical service companies

State Rep. Jessica Benham, D-Allegheny, announced more than $46,000 in funding has been awarded to fire and emergency medical service companies in the 36th Legislative District.

"Our first responders have faced countless challenges throughout the pandemic, yet never wavered from their commitment to be there when needed most," said Ms. Benham. "This funding will aid in ensuring that these companies can continue to provide vital public safety services in our neighborhoods."

Fire and EMS companies awarded funding include:

• Baldwin Emergency Medical Services Inc, for fire services, $15,000.00.

• Baldwin Emergency Medical Services Inc, for emergency medical services, $8,325.05.

• Baldwin Independent Fire Company Number 1, for fire services, $15,000.00.

• Brentwood EMS, for emergency medical services, $8,325.05.

The funding can be used for facility upgrades, equipment, debt reduction, training, education and public outreach, recruitment and retention, construction savings account, and overtime costs associated with backfilling positions.

A complete list of funding recipients, additional program eligibility requirements, and important dates and information associated with future program funding rounds can be found online at http://www.osfc.pa.gov.