Mardi Gras family fun on the Hilltop

Mardi Gras family friendly free events are planned on the Hilltop for Saturdays, February 19 and February 26.

Mardi Gras Mask Making will take place on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 1-3 p.m. at the McKinley Park Caring Center, 900 Delmont Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15210. Materials will be provided.

On Saturday, Feb. 26 a Mardi Gras Parade and Family Fun will take place from 2-4 p.m. The parade route will begin at Abiding Missions, 731 Excelsior Street and proceed to Allen Street and then to E. Warrington Avenue, ending at the Hill Top United Methodist Church, 631 E. Warrington Avenue.

The parage will feature Colonel Eagleberger's Highstepping Goodtime Band.

The family fun events are free. Children will be given treats and beads to share along the parade route. The events are organized and sponsored by Voices Against Violence, Hill Top United Methodist Church and Abiding Missions.