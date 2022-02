Abiding Missions has opened its 28 Below winter warming center and will be open any day the daytime high is forecasted at 28 degrees or lower.

The warming center will be open 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. There will be hot beverages and hot meals, and they will offer a quiet space for rest. All are welcome, whether experiencing homelessness, utilities problems, etc. COVID safety protocols will be strictly followed.