Stop the Violence Rally at Lighthouse Cathedral

 
February 8, 2022



A citywide Stop the Violence Rally and Prayer Vigil will take place on Friday, Feb. 11 from 6-7 p.m. at the Lighthouse Cathedral, 810 Fisher Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

Sponsored by the South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace, the rally and prayer vigil will include community and faith leaders and speakers. Families and victim survivors are encouraged to come to a safe haven. Crisis intervention will be available.

Masks are required and social distancing precautions will be followed.

For more information, visit http://www.southpittsburghcoalitionforpeace.org.

 

