Free recycling webinar will explain recycling symbols

Individuals living throughout Pennsylvania may take part in the Pennsylvania Resources Council’s free “Recycling & Waste Reduction” webinar on Thursday, Feb. 17, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

The online workshop will answer common questions surrounding recycling issues such as curbside collection, hard-to-recycle materials and pharmaceutical disposal.

While the Recycling & Waste Reduction webinar is free, pre-registration is required by visiting http://www.prc.org/programs/webinars/ or e-mailing nancym@prc.org.

“Nearly half of all plastic items produced are ‘single use’ so it’s important to know which ones to place in the recycling bin and which to toss into the trash,” according to PRC Education Program Coordinator Nancy Martin. “Identifying which containers to recycle becomes all the more confusing since many containers display a numbered recycling symbol on the bottom but they’re still not accepted for recycling.”

The following materials are accepted by nearly all curbside collection programs in Pennsylvania:

• Plastic bottles, jar and jugs – includes all containers with a screw-top lid and a neck narrower than the body

• Steel and aluminum – labels are okay but remove all food and lightly rinse

• Corrugated cardboard – flatten; labels and tape are okay

• Mixed paper – includes magazines, junk mail, newspaper, office paper, paper bags and paperboard such as cereal boxes

To learn more about its various programs and collection events, visit www.prc.org.