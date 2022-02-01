Special Election scheduled for State House 19th District

The Allegheny County Elections Division has been advised a second special election will be held on Tuesday, April 5, in Allegheny County. In addition to the seat for House Representative in Pennsylvania's 24th Legislative District, voters will now also elect a Representative in Pennsylvania's 19th Legislative Districts.

The vacancies have been created through the resignations of former Rep. Jake Wheatley (19th) who has joined the City of Pittsburgh administration and former Rep. Ed Gainey (24th) who was elected mayor of the City of Pittsburgh. Only residents registered to vote within the 19th Legislative District and the 24th Legislative District will participate in this election.

The 19th Legislative District includes 86 precincts, all within the City of Pittsburgh. Approximately 43,000 voters are registered in the district.

The 24th Legislative District has 90-precincts, including 73 precincts in the City of Pittsburgh and all 17 precincts in Wilkinsburg Borough. Nearly 50,000 people are currently registered to vote in the district.

A full list of precincts for both districts is available on the webpage and individuals are also encouraged to check their voter registration to verify their own information, if unknown.

The Special Election webpage at https://alleghenycounty.us/elections/special-election-information.aspx has been updated to include information on the 19th Legislative District. Additional detail will be added to the site as it becomes available.

Residents are encouraged to pay particular attention to important dates:

Last day to register for the Special Election is Monday, March 21– Office closes at 5 p.m.

Last day to apply for Absentee or mail-in ballot for the Special Election is Tuesday, March 29 – Office closes at 5 p.m.

Last day to return absentee or mail-in ballot for the Special Election is Tuesday, April 5 – Office closes at 8 p.m.

The special election webpage can be accessed on the main elections website at alleghenyvotes.com