Registration open for inaugural Heineken® 0.0 Pittsburgh Earth Day Run

Runners can celebrate Earth Day this year with the first-ever Heineken 0.0 Pittsburgh Earth Day Run. The highly sustainable 5K race, scheduled for April 9, will encourage runners to practice eco-friendly running habits while celebrating Earth Day.

Aiming to be one of Pittsburgh’s most sustainable running events, the Heineken 0.0 Pittsburgh Earth Day Run will implement sustainable practices throughout the entire run. Some of the sustainable efforts at this year’s event include:

• Paperless check-in process

• Zero cups along the course (runners are encouraged to bring their own reusable water bottles or cups)

• Shoe recycling station

• Purchase of carbon offsets

• Recyclable bibs

“The Heineken 0.0 Pittsburgh Earth Day Run is an easy way for runners to do what they love while being a little greener this Earth Day,” said Troy Schooley, P3R CEO. “Small actions can make a big difference, and we hope that this event brings awareness to the small things runners can do to make running even more sustainable for the Earth.”

The race will start at P3R Headquarters and finish on the North Shore. All runners will receive a race shirt and finisher’s medal (for 21+ runners only - it doubles as a bottle opener!). Participants who are younger than 21 years old are more than welcome to participate, and they will receive a race shirt.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Tree Pittsburgh, which is dedicated to restoring and protecting the urban forest through tree planting and care, education, advocacy, and land conservation. For more information or to register, visit: https://p3r.org/races/pittsburgh-earth-day-run