Medicare Advantage open enrollment now underway

Free insurance counseling available through PA MEDI

Medicare beneficiaries are reminded the annual Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period runs from January 1 to March 31.

During this time, beneficiaries who currently have a Medicare Advantage plan can switch to a different plan or to original Medicare. Changes to their enrollment will take effect on the first of the month following the month in which they enroll.

Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight, or PA MEDI, Pennsylvania’s Medicare counseling program, is available through local Area Agencies on Aging to help seniors with their Medicare questions. Older adults can receive unbiased, no-cost Medicare assistance from trained PA MEDI counselors who can walk them through their options to assist in making informed health insurance decisions that optimize their cost-savings and access to health care and benefits.

“Do you have questions about all the television ads for Medicare products? Are you unhappy with your current Medicare Advantage Plan? PA MEDI is here to help, so call us first. We are the known and trusted local resource for Medicare information and can answer any questions, help you compare plans, and even help you enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan that best fits your needs and possibly save you money,” said Susan Neff, PA MEDI director. “PA MEDI counselors can also help determine if you may be eligible for any of Pennsylvania’s Medicare cost-savings programs like PACE, Extra Help, and the Medicare Savings Programs.”

PA MEDI counselors do not sell Medicare insurance products, nor do they endorse any insurance company, product, or agent. Counselors will not recommend policies, companies, or insurance agents but will provide free, confidential, and unbiased personalized assistance.

Older adults can contact their local Area Agency on Aging to schedule a personalized counseling session. For more information, call the toll-free PA MEDI Helpline at 1-800-783-7067 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To find a PA MEDI event or presentation, visit http://www.aging.pa.gov/aging-services/medicare-counseling.

Learn more about the various programs offered by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging at https://www.aging.pa.gov/Pages/default.aspx and on the Department of Aging’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaAging