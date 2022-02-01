Boro to crack down on snow covered sidewalks

Members of Mt. Oliver Borough Council made it clear they expect borough residents to shovel their sidewalks after a snowfall.

The borough will step up enforcement of the requirement to clear snow and ice within 24 hours. The ordinance provides penalties of up to $1,000 if convicted of failing to shovel the sidewalk.

Property owners will be warned before being cited, but repeat offenders may be cited sooner. According to the borough ordinance, the snow must be cleared from the sidewalk and cannot be shoveled into the travel lane of the street.

The borough does have a Snow Angels program to help those who cannot remove the snow themselves. Residents can request assistance or volunteer for the Snow Angels program by calling the Borough Office at 412-431-8107 or emailing rick.hopkinson@mtoliver.com.