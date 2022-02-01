ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Boro to crack down on snow covered sidewalks

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

February 1, 2022

Members of Mt. Oliver Borough Council made it clear they expect borough residents to shovel their sidewalks after a snowfall.

The borough will step up enforcement of the requirement to clear snow and ice within 24 hours. The ordinance provides penalties of up to $1,000 if convicted of failing to shovel the sidewalk.

Property owners will be warned before being cited, but repeat offenders may be cited sooner. According to the borough ordinance, the snow must be cleared from the sidewalk and cannot be shoveled into the travel lane of the street.

The borough does have a Snow Angels program to help those who cannot remove the snow themselves. Residents can request assistance or volunteer for the Snow Angels program by calling the Borough Office at 412-431-8107 or emailing rick.hopkinson@mtoliver.com.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2022 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 02/06/2022 07:56