Free online adult education classes available at Goodwill

Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania has opportunities for adults who wish to improve their education. Virtual and in-person classes are available to help students prepare to take a high school equivalency test, improve digital skills, improve their ability to speak English, or gain additional knowledge of civics to prepare to successfully pass the United States Citizenship and Naturalization test.

“We make it easy for adults to attend class and help each one choose the best class level for their needs,” said Laurie Cybulski, director of education and testing at Goodwill SWPA. “We know every student is different.”

Currently, Goodwill offers online GED and HiSet preparation classes during the daytime and evening. Individualized attention is provided for students to select an appropriate class level and answer questions about technical requirements for online classes. Other benefits are available including GED test scholarships for those who qualify, small class sizes, assistance with computer classes, resume writing, job search, and interview practice.

Students may take the GED or HiSet test at Goodwill’s official testing in Lawrenceville and all students get a 25% discount at Goodwill stores.

During 2021, 300 students attended adult education classes at Goodwill virtually. Additionally, during the past year, 21 Goodwill students received their High School Equivalency degree. Many of those who graduated found new jobs immediately after receiving their degree while others have moved onto post-secondary education opportunities.

“Our programs can help you find a new job, make more money, take that next step toward college training programs, or many other important positive steps. We help students improve their overall quality of life while obtaining their GED,” Ms. Cybulski said.

To enroll in class, students should visit www.goodwillswpa.org/ged or call 1-877-499-3526.

Goodwill also offers free English as a Second Language classes. Classes are open to all levels of English speakers and offer assistance with listening to and understanding English, as well as English speaking, including vocabulary and pronunciation practice. To learn more or to register, visit http://www.goodwillswpa.org/esl or call 1-877-499-3526.

Goodwill also offers various workshops to learn the basics of Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, and Google Workspace (formerly G Suite). For more information and to see the current class schedule or to register, visit www.goodwillswpa.org/digital or call 1-877-499-3526.