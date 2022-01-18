Cupid's Chase 5K benefits Community Options

Every February, the Cupid's Chase 5K series celebrates the 1989 founding of Community Options, Inc. Volunteers raise funds and awareness to support housing and employment for people with disabilities. Runners, joggers, walkers, sponsors, donors, and volunteers may choose to participate in any one of the 40+ USATF-certified courses across the country.

In Pittsburgh, Community Options, Inc., located in the South Side, is hosting the Cupid's Chase 5K on Saturday, Feb. 12, starting at 10:00 a.m. at PNC Park Left Field Lounge, 115 Federal Street on the North Shore. For runners who have started training, this is a great time to get out and give yourself a chance to run against other runners, have fun, and support a wonderful cause. This is also a great way for walkers to get out and enjoy the city.

The racecourse runs along the river walk starting at PNC Park, looping around the 16th Street Bridge, and finishing back at PNC Park.

Community Options, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that currently serves more than 5,000 people in ten states. The cost to care for and provide a high quality of life for these people often exceeds the financial support received through governmental funding. The Cupid's Chase 5K is the organization's fun and engaging way to raise funds to bridge the gap between governmental funding and the actual cost of providing needed services.

Cupid's Chase is one of the most vibrant national 5K series fundraisers. In 2022, Cupid's Chase 5Ks will be held in February in 34 cities in ten states with nearly 10,000 runners, sponsors, donors, and volunteers. Since the Cupid's Chase 5K series began in 2009, more than $2 million has been raised to support Community Options' groundbreaking work.

All funds raised at the Cupid's Chase 5Ks are used in the local communities in which the funds are raised. In the Pittsburgh region, Community Options has 23 homes serving individuals with disabilities and also has additional homes in Butler, Indiana, Washington and Westmoreland Counties.

Runners, sponsors, donors, and volunteers are welcome to visit https://bit.ly/3nzhxkb for more details and to register for the February 12 Cupid's Chase in Pittsburgh. The Community Options Pittsburgh contact is John Ross, executive director, at John.Ross@comop.org or 412-431-7079.