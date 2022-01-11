Former Mt. Oliver mayor says thanks

I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mt. Oliver residents for allowing me to be mayor of Mt. Oliver. It has been my pleasure. From the very beginning, I made it known at borough meetings that I would be proactive in this position, as mayor. I believe I did that. Any issues that presented itself, that I felt would be negative for this borough, I met it head on, it’s the only way I knew how. There was some degree of success, I am not a believer in “holding your ground” or “let’s wait and see.” I know at times, I used my right of free speech too forcefully. Sometimes it’s the only way a person’s voice can be heard.

During these past four years, I had the best supporting cast, by that I mean borough employees. I was fortunate enough to be retired so that I could devote more time to borough business. I did not mind this at all. Along the way I made a lot of new friends and associates, also some enemies, which doesn’t bother me in the least.

Mt. Oliver can take great pride in the fact that this borough has always been self-sufficient, and always did “the most with the least.” In the past 15 years or more, taxes have not been raised. This speaks for itself. Credit this to the borough manager.

The borough’s police department has been able to maintain its daily operations, every day, despite the turnover of personnel. This is a credit to the chief and his officers. They have had my support all along and I will continue to do so. The residents have to know that this is the first line of defense. It takes all residents to be vigilant at all times and report any criminal activity, no matter how small. This is the only way we can have a civilized community, is by everyone being involved.

I encourage everyone to attend council meetings to voice their complaints or their compliments. Council can not fix a problem if they don’t know what the problem is or a potential problem.

My only regret is that I couldn’t accomplish more. There is still a lot of work to be done. In closing, I’d like to say thank you all again. Now I will become a proactive resident.

Frank Bernardini

Mt. Oliver