South Side Park Pump Track Arlington meeting postponed

The final volunteer effort of 2021 for South Side Park was on December 26 when the Jewish Federation of Pittsburgh's Mitzvah Day brought 12 hardworking volunteers to clean up the park. The group collected tires, a hot water heater, a microwave oven and assorted other trash. They also helped clear a lot of the stones and bricks from the slope below the paved loop of South Side Park Trail. The final tally on new plantings in 2021 at South Side Park was: 250 trees, 117 shrubs and 120 perennials.

The South Side Park's Pump Track preliminary conceptual design was to be presented at the Arlington Community Council's (ACC) meeting on January 10. That meeting was canceled.

The ACC meeting has been rescheduled for February 7 at 6:30 p.m. in the Arlington Recreation Center.

Following the opportunity for feedback, the consultants will next provide a three-dimensional design for a greater understanding of the scale and appearance of the pump track. A pump track is a popular park feature across the country, intentionally designed and built into hills and valleys in order to propel a bike or other wheeled vehicle forward without pedaling but merely by a pumping movement of the rider.

For a better understanding, this video is recommended: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uVmurW7F4J8