South Side Park Pump Track Arlington meeting postponed
January 11, 2022
The South Side Park's Pump Track preliminary conceptual design was to be presented at the Arlington Community Council's (ACC) meeting on January 10. That meeting was canceled.
The ACC meeting has been rescheduled for February 7 at 6:30 p.m. in the Arlington Recreation Center.
Following the opportunity for feedback, the consultants will next provide a three-dimensional design for a greater understanding of the scale and appearance of the pump track. A pump track is a popular park feature across the country, intentionally designed and built into hills and valleys in order to propel a bike or other wheeled vehicle forward without pedaling but merely by a pumping movement of the rider.
For a better understanding, this video is recommended: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uVmurW7F4J8
