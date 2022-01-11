Hilltop Urban Farm land plans advance

The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh (URA), and the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) have announced plans to further advance the Hilltop Urban Farm. The URA and HACP have reached an agreement for the URA to purchase the urban farm site at fair market value dependent upon confirmation that the URA has secured full reimbursement for the cost of the acquisition.

"I want to thank the leadership of the Hilltop Urban Farm, Hilltop Alliance, Allegheny Land Trust, URA, and Housing Authority for all working together to make this incredible vision come true. 23 acres of farming in our Hilltop will provide job opportunities, agricultural education, community strength and greater food security," said former mayor William Peduto.

The URA will take board action in January and the HACP will immediately begin the disposition approval process with HUD. At the same time, the URA will be working with the Allegheny Land Trust who is raising funds to acquire the site to provide long term protection of the nation's largest urban farm.

"What a great way to close out 2021," said Pastor Maurice Trent, board president of the Hilltop Urban Farm. "We appreciate the dedication and persistence of Mayor Peduto and his team, the Housing Authority and the URA, who have all worked for years to make the farm a reality. We look forward to our continued partnership with Allegheny Land Trust to make the Hilltop Urban Farm an asset for the Hilltop-communities for decades to come."

"Allegheny Land Trust looks forward to permanently conserving the nation's largest urban farm in partnership with the local community, the Mayor's Office, the Urban Redevelopment Authority and the Hilltop Urban Farm," says Chris Beichner, ALT's president and CEO. "Conserving and caring for close-to-home green space, gardens and farms is part of our vision of making green space easily accessible and available to everyone, and we are thrilled this important project is taking a significant step forward. We will work with great urgency in the coming months to raise the funds necessary to complete the protection of the farm."