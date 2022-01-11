Applications open for city Neighborhood Health & Safety Academy

The Office of Community Health & Safety has opened applications for the Neighborhood Health & Safety Academy. The 2-month Academy will provide 20 community members with education and training, empowering residents to continue to play an active role in providing for the health, safety, and wellbeing of their neighbors.

Applicants will participate in 10 sessions and receive a $600 stipend for their time. Pittsburgh residents may apply at https://bit.ly/33iUMtn. Applications will be reviewed following the January 31 application deadline.

In July 2021, the Office of Community Health and Safety announced a $17,500 grant awarded by the Staunton Farm Foundation to launch a Neighborhood Health & Safety Academy. While community members are intimately familiar with the needs of their neighbors and neighborhoods, knowing the most effective way to meet those needs can be a challenge.

The Neighborhood Health & Safety Academy will provide education and information focused on housing, substance use and harm reduction, mental health, food security, violence prevention, police and criminal justice reform, homelessness, aging, and youth empowerment. Participants will also have access to free certifications and skills training in CPR, opioid overdose care, naloxone administration, mental health first aid, de-escalation, bleeding control, federal benefits application workshop, public housing application workshop, sexual assault survivor assistance and advocate training, financial empowerment, and motivational interviewing.