10th St. Bridge closed to traffic January 12, 13

The Philip Murray (South Tenth Street) Bridge in South Side will close to traffic between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12 and Thursday, Jan. 13.

The closure is required to complete work started last year to replace a damaged expansion dam strip seal.

There will be no posted detour for outbound traffic. However, drivers can use Second Avenue, Ross Street, First Avenue, Grant Street, Fort Pitt Boulevard, the Smithfield Street Bridge, and East Carson Street to get around the closure.

The $27,590 emergency project is being done by Pugliano Construction Co., Inc., of Pittsburgh.