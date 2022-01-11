Mt. Oliver makes history with first woman mayor

Joanna Taylor sworn in as mayor, council now has three women members

Joanna Taylor takes the Oath of Office as mayor of Mt. Oliver from District Magisterial Judge Richard King at the borough's Reorganization Meeting. Ms. Taylor is the first woman elected mayor in Mt. Oliver's history.

The 2022 Mt. Oliver Borough Re-Organization Meeting on January 3 was night of firsts.

For the first time in its history, Mt. Oliver has a woman as its mayor and three women council members. In a short swearing-in ceremony, Joanna Taylor took the oath of office as mayor and Lisa Pietrusza as a council member.

Brandon Taylor also took his oath as a new council member. Paul Doyle was also re-elected in November but wasn't in attendance and will have to be sworn in before he is seated. In addition, Tina Carcia was sworn in as the borough's tax collector.

Council members Pietrusza and Taylor took their seats joining Aaron Graham, Amber McGough, Christina Reft and Nick Viglione for the remainder of the meeting. Mayor Taylor presided over the first portion of the Reorganization Meeting, taking nominations for President of Council, Vice-President of Council and President Pro-Tem. Ms. McGough was re-elected President; Ms. Reft, Vice-President; and, Mr. Viglione, President Pro-Tem.

Further business was conducted by Ms. McGough including the following appointments:

Borough manager, Rick Hopkinson; Secretary, Kathy Connolly; Treasurer, Diane Holzer; Solicitor, Goehring, Rutter, and Boehm; Engineer, Gateway Engineers; Planning Consultant, Grass Root Solutions; Advertising Agent, The South Pittsburgh Reporter; Depository, Northwest Bank; Vacancy Board, Francis Heckman; and, SHACOG Board of Directors, Mr. Graham and Ms. McGough. The appointment of Emergency Management Coordinator was left vacant.

The council adopted, in a series of resolutions: Mr. Graham as the Primary Delegate and Ms. McGough as the Alternate Delegate to the SHACOG Franchising Authority; Mr. Graham as the Primary Delegate and Ms. McGough as the Alternate Delegate to the SHACOG Cable Television Joint Review Board; Ms. McGough and Hank Keener to the Civil Service Commission; Jason Kottler and Alicia Wentzel to the Planning Commission; and, Bernadette Pawloski, Sandy Seiler and Donna Smith to the Zoning Hearing Board.

Council committee assignments will be made by Ms. McGough at the next council meeting, scheduled for Monday, Jan. 17. The council also voted 4-2 to change the time of the public meetings to 7 p.m. on the third Monday of each month.

Ms. Pietrusza questioned what the policy was on the borough offices being open on Federal holidays, January 17 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"How do you determine which holidays you're going to be open," she asked.

The subject will be placed on a future agenda.