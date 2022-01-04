ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Love Carrick dinner on Jan. 11 is take-out only

 
January 4, 2022



The Love Carrick Dinner pm Tuesday, Jan. 11 will be To Go only from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m. due to the increased COVID-19 infection rate.

To pick up a dinner, go to the back door of the Concord Presbyterian Church, 1907 Brownsville Road, opposite Brownsville Road.

The dinner will consist of: a chicken burrito, Spanish rice, refried beans and dessert. RSVP are requested, though not required, through the event link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1083025972239529

 

