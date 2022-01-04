City releases new public engagement budget tool

The City of Pittsburgh Office of Management & Budget (OMB) has released a new budget tool to help the public engage in the budgeting process.

To allow residents to take a more active role in both the budgeting process and the tax reform conversation, OMB released a new version of the Balancing Act budget simulation tool. This is a simple tool that increases transparency, encourages public participation, and provides insight to the difficult decisions elected officials are faced with.

The tool provides an avenue for residents to adjust various revenues and expenditures to align resources that matter most to them. The goal is to increase participation and obtain feedback that is considered while identifying initiatives or services that are important to the public.

A new feature to the tool now will allow the opportunity for residents to create new taxes or adjust the taxation levels and see the impacts on the city revenues and services. The tool also informs residents whether the tax change requires legislative action from the state legislature, city council, or both to legally implement.

Residents can explore the new tool at https://bit.ly/3zGwLsn

City Residents can also continue to receive a tax receipt specific to their payments and participate in a capital budget simulation tool at https://bit.ly/34pfYP0