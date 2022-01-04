 City of Pittsburgh and Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank launch pilot program

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, and the Office of Community Health & Safety has launched a new pilot program in partnership with Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to help Pittsburgh residents in crisis with immediate need and high engagements with Public Safety have access to shelf stable food.

This pilot is focused on meeting the immediate needs of residents who are identified through the Office of Community Health & Safety's and Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire's High Utilizer Program. The program, developed by Lt. Chad Hirosky and Dr. Sheila Roth, receives referrals from firefighters and makes home visits to people who frequently call 911 for non-emergency health and safety situations.

The goal of the program is to ensure people maintain dignity and have proper care in their homes. Boxes of shelf stable food provided by the food bank will be delivered to these residents through responding firefighters. The food bank will then be positioned to connect high utilizers to pantries that meet their needs and location as well as connect them to further assistance such as SNAP enrollments through the food bank's newly developed Community Connections Department.

"This pilot program with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire and the Office of Community Health & Safety is one more innovative tool in our toolbox to fulfill our mission, which is to feed people in need and mobilize our community to eliminate hunger. When firefighters identify a household in crisis, we want to be able to provide them with food assistance as quickly as possible. This new initiative gives families immediate support and then further connects them to resources that can provide stability in the future," said President and CEO of Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, Lisa Scales.